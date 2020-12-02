Shipping Covid-19 vaccines: SpiceJet says it’s ready to distribute Coronavirus vaccine, reveals cold chain service details

The Airline offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo, SpiceJet has said in a statement. (Reuters image)

Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccination: As India gears up to undertake a mammoth exercise of Covid-19 vaccination, SpiceJet has announced that it will also take part in the immunization task in the coming months. With an aim to provide the logistical support to help people get vaccinated, SpiceJet is offering its cold chain service. SpiceJet has tied up with global leaders in cold chain logistics, the airline has said in a statement.

SpiceJet, its cargo arm SpiceXpress, and cold chain service Spice Pharma Pro are involved in the process. SpiceJet has claimed that it offers cargo shipment service with controlled ambient temperatures ranging from “-40 degree Celsius to +25 degree Celsius”, provides non-stop connectivity to major international destinations and real-time tracking with temperature and humidity sensors, creates an infrastructure to ensure minimum excursion of temperature and ties up with service providers to help shippers in packaging and extra protection.

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ajay Singh has said that SpiceJet has now “tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations and I am happy to share that today SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c. SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions.”

SpiceJet has claimed that SpiceXpress has a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft and is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations. Besides, the airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo, SpiceJet has said in a statement.

Since the lockdown enforced in March, SpiceJet has transported 85000 tons of cargo. SpiceJet has also said that the airline’s international cargo network spans over 50 international destinations including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, China, Myanmar, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Canada among others.