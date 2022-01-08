Shield of 150 crore vaccine doses important as Omicron cases rise: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, the PM said 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has achieved the historic milestone of 150 crore vaccine doses. He added that 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement and symbol of a new willpower of the country.

Modi said that as cases are rising due to the Omicron variant, this shield of 150 crore vaccines doses becomes all the more important.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, the PM said 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement. More than 90% of India’s adult population has received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and within just five days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been given the dose of the vaccine, he said. The Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to take every precaution in the fight against Covid.

The country administered 150.56 crore vaccines till late evening on Friday with 62.60 crore adults fully vaccinated and nearly two crore children getting their first dose. The government has till date provided 154.32 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs. More than 18.14 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021 while the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. Around 90 lakh vaccine doses have been administered daily in the last three days and the one crore doses mark has been crossed twice — on January 3 and 4, 2021.