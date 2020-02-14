SFEC 2020: 3-day global conference on traditional medicines

The 7th International Congress of the Society for Ethnopharmacology (SFEC 2020), to be inaugurated by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik

Experts from India and abroad will deliberate on the strengths of the traditional medicine system and the challenges it faces at a three-day conference from February 15 here. The 7th International Congress of the Society for Ethnopharmacology (SFEC 2020), to be inaugurated by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik, will be attended by more than 2,000 experts and representatives from the industry.

Organised by Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi, the experts will dwell upon and endorse the scientific validation of regional traditional medicines and their use in the world besides deliberating on their regulatory aspects. The mega event is being supported by the Ministry of AYUSH and Department of Biotechnology among others.

On the occasion, Naik will also felicitate outstanding achievers for their contribution to the sector. The SFE – Herbal Industry Leader Award – 2020 will be conferred upon K K Sharma, founder of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals (India) for his contribution in the field of herbal drugs as an industrialist, while the SFE Lifetime Achievement award will be given to Dr Nitya Anand in recognition to his role in discovering, designing and development of herbal medicines.

Similarly, the award for Outstanding International Ethnopharmacologist – 2020 will be given to Dr Roy Upton, founder of American Herbal Pharmacopoeia. “Traditional medicine knowledge often gets lost while passing through generations and preserving it could be the key to address the current medical challenges,” Dr Sayeed Ahmed, organising secretary of SFEC 2020 said.

One of the key attractions of the event will be a Health Mela where visitors will be able to avail free consultation related to their health problems from Ayurveda vaidyas, hakeems and other health experts representing the traditional medicine systems.