Sexual Health – Know-how and adaptation

By Raj Armani

It is peculiar that in India, which is home to the world’s second-highest population, sex education is so scarce and shrouded by myths and misconceptions. ‘Sex education is obscene and can make our young children want sex at an early age’, ‘Sex education is a western problem that’ll corrupt the moral values and traditions of India’, ‘Sex is an adult topic that people should learn only after marriage’, ‘Sex education is for girls only, boys don’t need it’. if you heard this or something similar, there are chances you have already witnessed the foundation of why we as adults are unable to express our problems without shame, our concerns without fear, and our opinions without embarrassment.

When there is so much emphasis on physical health, mental health, and spiritual health, why is our attention to sexual health not mainstream? Instead, it is treated as a hush-hush matter for closed doors and ‘can’t look you in the eyes’ kind of conversations. The restricted or limited access to comprehensive sex education for people of all ages builds the stigma and taboo around conversations amongst peers, partners, and even health workers in the community, further encouraging the silence around sexual wellness.

Think about it. Growing up, most vulva owners will menstruate. Every teen will have questions about sex and will have access to porn. Anyone who will have sex whether casual, in a relationship, or after marriage are prone to STDs, HPV, or other serious infections. Most couples with active sex life will use contraception, while some might seek childbirth, some will seek abortions and recourse for unwanted pregnancies. Every gender will seek sexual pleasure in some way or the other. Sexual health is not just about awareness, but a critical requirement for your well-being, sometimes even more important than physical health. And it amazes me to see how our systemic institutions including healthcare and education are lagging behind in bridging the access of common people to better sexual health.

India has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy and HIV/AIDS infection; and a shockingly high rate of sexual abuse amongst children and adults – men and women. The leading cause is a reluctance to educate our youth about their bodies, their pleasure needs, and the meaning and importance of safe sexual practices. While moral values and culture may support the emotional growth of a person, they often do not provide a healthy platform to talk about safe sex prevention of unwanted pregnancies and STDs, building accepting sexual relationships with self and others, and free consent.

In the times when tech is the future, traditions are not enough to educate the youth about health issues, and the consequences of early pregnancy. We need to take charge of our sexual health, and it means to –

Seek knowledge and understand your body, your needs, and ways to maintain personal hygiene. According to the Guttmacher 2021 report , 2 million adolescent women in India have an unmet need for modern contraception. Ask questions about practical sex-ed, impart it to the younger generation, and practice it in your lifestyle. Sex education does not teach children how to have sex at an early age, instead, it creates awareness about the physiological, social, and biological aspects of having a healthy sex life in the future. This encompasses not only the physical act of sex, but also – gender identity, physical changes, consent, awareness about sexual abuse, birth control measures, and prevention of AIDS and STDs. Know about STDs and STIs, get tested regularly, and be respectful of others’ health during interactions and engagement. WHO states that more than 1 million people get STIs every day worldwide, 374 million people get either chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, or trichomoniasis every year, and 500 million people between 15 to 49 years get herpes. Respectfully communicate your desires and consent to have or not to have sex. You can prioritize sexual well-being by communicating with your partner(s) about your sexual needs, wishes, and desires; making intentional time and space to engage with yourself and your partner(s); seeking out resources that can help you increase your sexual literacy and debunking myths about what sex is or should be. Interact with all genders in mature and respectful ways.

Seeking sexual pleasure is normal, not against our culture nor violates our customs or traditions, as long as you are not violating anyone’s personal space or rights, are respectful to your partner, and understand the importance of consent. India is progressively paving the path to a sex-positive, inclusive, and gender-neutral future. With its post-pandemic boom, the sex tech industry has evolved from being just a market to a safe space for seeking guidance and exploring pleasure-focused products. Today, it is a community committed to supporting individuals navigating their journeys of sexual awareness and exploration. Incorporating self-care into your daily routine, which undoubtedly includes sexual health, is the key to living a healthy life.

(The author is a Co-Founder & COO of IMBesharam – India’s largest adult store. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)