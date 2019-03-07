Seven of ten most polluted cities of the world in 2018 are in India: Report

National Ambient Air Quality Standards define the permissible limit for the concentration of PM 2.5 at 40 ug/m3. (Representational photo)

A recent report by NGO Greenpeace and IQ Air Visual asserted that seven of the world’s top ten cities with the worst air quality in 2018 are in India. Titled ‘IQAir AirVisual 2018 World Air Quality Report’ the report was a compilation of air quality data from public and private monitoring sources.

According to the report, Gurugram in Haryana was identified as the city with the worst air quality in the world in 2018 at an annual average concentration of pollutant PM 2.5 at 135.8 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3). Surprisingly enough, the average was an improvement as compared to the annual average concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in Gurugram in 2017 which was pegged at 145.6 ug/m3.

Gurugram was followed by Ghaziabad at the second position with an annual average concentration of 135.2 ug/m3 in 2018. Meanwhile, the position for number four was held by Faridabad with 129.1 ug/m3 followed by Bhiwadi with 125.4 ug/m3 and Noida with 123.6 ug/m3. Noida at position six on the list was succeeded by the state capital of Bihar, Patna with 119.7 ug/m3 followed by the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow with an annual average concentration in 2018 of 115.7 ug/m3.

It is worth noting that limits defined by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards define the permissible limit for the concentration of PM 2.5 at 40 ug/m3 as compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which defines the same at 10 ug/m3. Despite multiple reports putting air quality standards across India at ‘hazardous’ levels, little or nothing is being done either by the centre or the respective state governments to ensure that India’s future generations are not confined to cities which double up as gas chambers.