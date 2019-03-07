Seven of ten most polluted cities of the world in 2018 are in India: Report

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 12:35 PM

A report compiled by NGO Greenpeace in association with IQ Air Visual over the cities with the worst air quality in 2018 features seven Indian cities in the top ten with Gurugram as the world's most polluted.

National Ambient Air Quality Standards define the permissible limit for the concentration of PM 2.5 at 40 ug/m3. (Representational photo)

A recent report by NGO Greenpeace and IQ Air Visual asserted that seven of the world’s top ten cities with the worst air quality in 2018 are in India. Titled ‘IQAir AirVisual 2018 World Air Quality Report’ the report was a compilation of air quality data from public and private monitoring sources.

According to the report, Gurugram in Haryana was identified as the city with the worst air quality in the world in 2018 at an annual average concentration of pollutant PM 2.5 at 135.8 micrograms per cubic meter (ug/m3). Surprisingly enough, the average was an improvement as compared to the annual average concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in Gurugram in 2017 which was pegged at 145.6 ug/m3.

Greenpace Tweet:

Also Read: Growing spine, literally! Gene ‘partners’ that promote spinal cord regeneration found

 Watch Video:

Gurugram was followed by Ghaziabad at the second position with an annual average concentration of 135.2 ug/m3 in 2018. Meanwhile, the position for number four was held by Faridabad with 129.1 ug/m3 followed by Bhiwadi with 125.4 ug/m3 and Noida with 123.6 ug/m3. Noida at position six on the list was succeeded by the state capital of Bihar, Patna with 119.7 ug/m3 followed by the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow with an annual average concentration in 2018 of 115.7 ug/m3.

It is worth noting that limits defined by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards define the permissible limit for the concentration of PM 2.5 at 40 ug/m3 as compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which defines the same at 10 ug/m3. Despite multiple reports putting air quality standards across India at ‘hazardous’ levels, little or nothing is being done either by the centre or the respective state governments to ensure that India’s future generations are not confined to cities which double up as gas chambers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Seven of ten most polluted cities of the world in 2018 are in India: Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition