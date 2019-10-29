Setting Ayush Therapy unit becomes attractive in Himachal with 25 percent Capital subsidy

Himachal government has announced Capital Subsidy for setting Ayush unit. Representational image/Pixabay

Setting Ayush Therapy unit in Himachal Pradesh is set to become attractive for entrepreneurs. The state government has come up with H.P State AYUSH Policy which provides for lucrative incentives to prospective investors in AYUSH and Wellness Sector. A decision in this regard was taken by the State Cabinet last week. For the first time, Himachal Pradesh has decided to provide Capital subsidy on the cost of setting up an Ayush Therapy unit. The Capital subsidy for investors of such units has been set at the rate of 25 per cent of Fixed Capital Investment with a ceiling of Rs 1 crore. The ceiling will exclude cost of loan, interest subvention of 4 per cent on term loan with a ceiling of Rs 15 lakh per annum, Net SGST reimbursement at the rate of 75 per cent for 7 years etc.

The state government will provide recruitment assistance for giving employment to bonafide Himachali candidates. Lease capital subsidy and rebate on stamp duty will also be provided on select investible projects.

“It is the first time that Government has come up with H.P State AYUSH Policy which envisages attractive incentives for prospective investors in AYUSH and Wellness Sector,” the state government said in a statement.

“The important fiscal incentives are Capital subsidy on Ayush Therapy unit at the rate of 25 per cent of Fixed Capital Investment with a ceiling of Rs. One crore excluding cost of land, interest subvention of 4 percent on term loan with ceiling of Rs. 15 lakh per annum, Net SGST reimbursement at the rate of 75 percent for seven years, incentives for initiatives in power saving, environmental conservation and for women entrepreneurs, recruitment assistance will be provided in giving employment to Himachali bonafide besides this, lease rental subsidy and rebate on stamp duty will be given to selective investible projects,” it added.

Himachal’s AYUSH Policy, 2019 aims to provide cost-effective Ayush services with universal access through upgrading AYUSH Hospitals and Dispensaries.

The policy further envisions to increase penetration of Ayurveda Health Care by strengthening and upgrading the secondary and tertiary level of health care in AYUSH system of medicine, the government said.