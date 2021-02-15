  • MORE MARKET STATS

Serum will fly out Covishield to Canada in less than a month: Adar Poonawalla assures Justin Trudeau

By: |
February 15, 2021 4:13 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 had assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.

coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus vaccination in IndiaIndia is a major manufacturer of vaccines in the world.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it will send COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University to Canada in less than a month.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla in a tweet said, “Dear Hon’ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you,@SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it!”.

Related News

Covishield is the brand name for the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 had assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.

“Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada,” Modi had said in a tweet.

India has already provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on February 12.

India is a major manufacturer of vaccines in the world.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Serum will fly out Covishield to Canada in less than a month Adar Poonawalla assures Justin Trudeau
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccination drive: Booster shot round begins in Gujarat
2As coronavirus vaccination drive gains momentum, over 23,000 healthcare workers receive second shot; details
3Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee