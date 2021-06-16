Serum ready to make Novavax vaccine in India

This would be a new phase in vaccination, he added.

The efficacy of the Novavax vaccine in trials augurs well for India as Serum Institute of India (SII) will be producing these doses in India in collaboration with the US firm, VK Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog, said. The vaccine has shown 90% efficacy in trials so far. .

Serum has been carrying out bridging trials for Novavax in India and it is at an advanced stage of completion, Paul said at a ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) media briefing on Tuesday. Data shows that the vaccine is safe and effective. More importantly, it will be made by SII in India in large quantities when production is ramped up. SII has already accomplished all the preparatory work.

Paul also said that it was time to start trial of the Novavax vaccine in the paediatriac population without any delay, now that the safety data of the Novavax vaccine is available for adults. This is of special interest to the country, he said. SII has committed to supply 20 crore Novavax vaccine between September and December 2021.

Vaccination in the country crossed the 26-crore milestone on Tuesday. The pace of vaccination should see renewed energy from next week onwards with a scale up and better coordination, Paul said. This would be a new phase in vaccination, he added.