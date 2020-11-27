Serum Institute says vaccine viable even at 60% to 70% efficacy

SII was responding to global experts who were raising questions about the data presented by AstraZeneca regarding the 70% efficacy of the University of Oxford vaccine shots during trials.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India said that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is safe and effective. “Even the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, making it a viable vaccine against the virus,” the company said on Thursday.

SII was responding to global experts who were raising questions about the data presented by AstraZeneca regarding the 70% efficacy of the University of Oxford vaccine shots during trials.

Doubts have been raised by these experts regarding the dosage, age profile of trial participants and the kind of data presented to support the claims.

SII has said varied age groups with different dosage forms will result in slight variations and efficacy. “We must be patient and not panic. The Indian trials are running smoothly with strict adherence to all the necessary processes and protocols. So far, there are no concerns. However, we are going through the data that is available and will make further statement, if needed,” the company said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Serum Institute campus in Pune on Saturday. The company is also going to see envoys from different countries visiting the company next week to track progress of the vaccine manufacturing at the plant.

SII is partnering with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine in India and is planning to make 400 million doses available in the country.

Based on the results of the trials, SII is expecting to approach the Indian regulatory authorities for permission to use the vaccine for emergency use. SII is conducting Phase III trials in India for this vaccine and has administered the first dosage to a majority of those participating in the trials with a second dosage expected to conclude by December 16, 2020.