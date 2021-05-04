  • MORE MARKET STATS

Serum Institute promises 11 crore Covid-19 vaccines to states, private hospitals

By: |
May 4, 2021 4:15 AM

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company has received orders for 26 crore doses in all, of which it has supplied more than 15 crore. Poonawalla said SII has received a 100% advance of Rs 1,732.5 crore from the government for the next tranche of 11 crore doses to be supplied in the next few months.

Everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time and SII is making every effort to achieve it, Poonawalla said.Everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time and SII is making every effort to achieve it, Poonawalla said.

Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday committed to supplying 11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to state governments and private hospitals in the next couple of months. This is in addition to the 11 crore doses to be supplied to the Government of India.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company has received orders for 26 crore doses in all, of which it has supplied more than 15 crore. Poonawalla said SII has received a 100% advance of Rs 1,732.5 crore from the government for the next tranche of 11 crore doses to be supplied in the next few months.

Related News

He had last week spoken of expanding vaccine manufacturing facility overseas and an extended stay in London because of the intense pressure on him and his company to supply vaccines.

Poonawalla said it is not possible to ramp up production overnight and as India has a huge population, it is not an easy task to produce enough doses for everyone. Even the most advanced countries and companies are struggling with relatively smaller populations, he said. Everyone wants the vaccine to be available in the quickest possible time and SII is making every effort to achieve it, Poonawalla said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Serum Institute promises 11 crore Covid-19 vaccines to states private hospitals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Pfizer seeks speedy nod for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supply in India
2US lawmaker urges Biden admin to immediately release AstraZeneca vaccine stockpile to India
3Delhi CM directs authorities to further strengthen home-isolation system for COVID patients