Serum Institute gets ‘Covishield’ purchase order from Centre

By: |
January 11, 2021 5:21 PM

The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.

"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official told PTI.

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. “We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon,” a senior SII official told PTI.

The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech’s indigenous “Covaxin” earlier this month.

