Serum Institute gets ‘Covishield’ purchase order from Centre

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. “We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon,” a senior SII official told PTI.
The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.
The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech’s indigenous “Covaxin” earlier this month.
