Serum gets purchase order; police security provided for vaccine movement

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India to supply 1.1 crore doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, sources in the company said. Serum has readied a stockpile of around 50 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield and was waiting for the orders to start supplies.

The sources said SII received the purchase order on Monday. The government is sourcing the vaccine for around Rs 200 per dose. The first phase of the vaccination, covering three crore healthcare and frontline workers, begins on January 16 with orders shared between SII and Bharat Biotech.

The Maharashtra police have offered security for safe passage of the vaccine from SII’s plant at Manjari to Pune airport. The police will also provide security cover for the movement of vaccine-carrying vehicles within the state. Officials expect consignments to move from Tuesday. Cargo handlers at Pune airport have been trained to handle the vaccine packages.

Last week, a meeting of all stakeholders was held in Pune to finalise the standard operating procedure to transport the vaccine from Pune airport to various destinations. The Pune police also held a meeting with the company and logistics providers about escorting vehicles to the airport and the movement of vehicles by road. Details of the vehicle movement and destination will be kept confidential.