  • MORE MARKET STATS

Serum gets purchase order; police security provided for vaccine movement

By: |
January 12, 2021 1:00 AM

Serum has readied a stockpile of around 50 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield and was waiting for the orders to start supplies.

The first phase of the vaccination, covering three crore healthcare and frontline workers, begins on January 16 with orders shared between SII and Bharat Biotech.The first phase of the vaccination, covering three crore healthcare and frontline workers, begins on January 16 with orders shared between SII and Bharat Biotech.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India to supply 1.1 crore doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, sources in the company said. Serum has readied a stockpile of around 50 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield and was waiting for the orders to start supplies.

The sources said SII received the purchase order on Monday. The government is sourcing the vaccine for around Rs 200 per dose. The first phase of the vaccination, covering three crore healthcare and frontline workers, begins on January 16 with orders shared between SII and Bharat Biotech.

Related News

The Maharashtra police have offered security for safe passage of the vaccine from SII’s plant at Manjari to Pune airport. The police will also provide security cover for the movement of vaccine-carrying vehicles within the state. Officials expect consignments to move from Tuesday. Cargo handlers at Pune airport have been trained to handle the vaccine packages.

Last week, a meeting of all stakeholders was held in Pune to finalise the standard operating procedure to transport the vaccine from Pune airport to various destinations. The Pune police also held a meeting with the company and logistics providers about escorting vehicles to the airport and the movement of vehicles by road. Details of the vehicle movement and destination will be kept confidential.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Serum gets purchase order police security provided for vaccine movement
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi asks for strict vigilance as bird flu spreads to 10 states, officials say no proof of virus’ human transmission
2COVID-19: Enemy is down but not out, cautions CCMB director Rakesh Mishra
3No scientific report of bird flu transmission to humans; states shouldn’t curb poultry sales: Giriraj