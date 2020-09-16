  • MORE MARKET STATS

Serum CEO: Not enough Covid vaccines till 2024

By: |
September 16, 2020 12:45 AM

Poonawalla told FT that if the vaccine, like the one for measles or the rotavirus, was a two-shot one, 15 billion shots will be required.

In an interview to Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine producer, has said it will take till the end of 2024 for everyone in the world to be inoculated.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken of how India is likely to get a vaccine for Covid-19 by the first quarter of next year, but the person responsible for manufacturing it seems to be less sanguine.

In an interview to Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has said it will take till the end of 2024 for everyone in the world to be inoculated. Poonawalla told FT that pharmaceutical firms the world over were not ramping up capacity fast enough to deliver the vaccine faster than that.

While the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine trials have restarted — Serum Institute will be producing those vaccines in India — Poonawalla was sceptical of the Indian government’s readiness to ensure the country’s 1.3 billion population is vaccinated at the earliest. “I still don’t see a proper plan,” he told FT, “on paper to do that beyond 400 million doses”. He added, “you don’t want a situation with the vaccine where you have capacity for your country but you can’t consume it”.

