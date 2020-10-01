Sero survey findings hint coronavirus spread in Kerala higher than confirmed Covid-19 cases in state

In August when the ICMR collected the samples from the state for the survey, the actual number of cases in the state was 59,640.

The alarming rate of Coronavirus spread in the state of Kerala has led the state’s health experts to suspect that the actual cases of Coronavirus in the state might be several times more than the confirmed cases by as many as 36 times. What has given fodder to the estimates of the experts is the second serological survey findings about the spread of Coronavirus in the state. As part of the nationwide latest serological survey, ICMR found 6.6 percent of the individuals who were part of the survey infected with the virus. Extrapolating the total number of Coronavirus cases with this finding of the sero survey, the total number of Coronavirus cases could be more than 21 lakh, OnManorama reported. In August when the ICMR collected the samples from the state for the survey, the actual number of cases in the state was 59,640.

However, health experts have also pointed out that local variations at places where the sero survey was conducted might result in huge changes in the actual data. While the ICMR survey was conducted in the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam, the ICMR has not yet disclosed the data from the individual districts.

The current tally of Coronavirus cases in the state is about 2 lakh and going by the estimate of experts, the actual number of cases could be as many as 72 lakh in the state. However, a section of experts have differed and said that the actual number of cases might not be more than 10-15 times of the traced cases. While the debates and discussions continue over the exact tally, there is growing concern and alarm about the coronavirus spread in Kerala.

As per several news reports, safety protocols are being flouted as people are moving around without face masks at public places and not heeding social distancing while on the move, particularly in shops and market areas. Ernakulam is witnessing a significant number of violations with regard to safety protocols being flouted. West Kochi, in particular, has been identifid as one of the places having a high number of infections.