Sero survey Delhi: 90% has covid antibodies; the high percentage due to vaccination numbers

In the sixth serological survey in Delhi, it is found that around 90 per cent of people tested in the survey have covid antibodies. The survey was conducted in the last week of September. A total number of 28,000 blood samples were collected from all the 280 civic wards, the official sources stated on Wednesday. Sero positivity in the body refers to the presence of antibodies in the sample. The last such survey was conducted earlier in January in Delhi and it showed the rate of 56 per cent.

The officials stated that the high percentage in Delhi could be due to the vaccination numbers. They further added that we cannot say whether 90 per cent of those who have been tested for the survey have not contracted the virus. We have als taken into account those who have been vaccinated. Delhi’s vaccination feat is remarkable but there is no denying that the second wave of covid has had a devastating impact in the capital city. Almost every family was affected by covid second wave. In the months of April and May 2021, the city recorded around 7.5 lakh cases followed by 13,000 deaths.

In good news, the past three months have been better covid wise. The Covid situation in Delhi has improved significantly and aases reported in a day have remained below 100 since August . The average positivity rate below as well is at 0.1 per cent, which is a good sign.

Till September, the average number of those who got tested per day stood at 70,000 while in October, it was 55,000. A total number of 38 covid infections were recorded at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Wednesday. Some 59,000 tests took place and no deaths were reported, officials stated.

High sero prevalence has been seen in other cities as well even when the survey took place after the second wave of covid and vaccination drives in the nation. Speaking of Mumbai, the survey which was conducted in August showed the prevalence of covid antibodies at 86.64 per cent. In Chandigarh, it was 80.2 per cent in July and in Haryana’s Gurgaon, it was 78.3 per cent in the survey conducted in September.