Sero-prevalence survey Delhi: Here’s why survey result in the capital is ‘remarkable’

COVID-19 cases in Delhi: With a significant surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the government (state and central) decided to conduct a sero-prevalence survey which has highlighted the number of Coronavirus cases in the National Capital. The results showed that 23 per cent of 198 lakh people (which is around 45 lakh people) have been exposed to the novel Coronavirus infection in Delhi. Among this, Delhi has only officially confirmed 1.23 lakh cases till now where 3,700 people have unfortunately succumbed to it. Rest are considered as asymptomatic cases.

In such a scenario, Milind Sohoni from the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas, IIT Bombay has said that the results of the sero-prevalence survey that has been conducted in Delhi are remarkable, according to a report by the Indian Express.

He said that the outcome can provide a turning point when it comes to the management of the viral infection. The report citing Sohoni said that the survey has given an infection fatality ratio (IFR) which can be pegged at 0.9 per 1,000 persons. When compared to the US, Germany and other countries, the ratio is very less and somewhat in line with tropical countries like Thailand. Furthermore, from July 10, the intensity of COVID-19 transmission had started to diminish in Delhi, he said.

Explaining further, Sohoni said many informal workers in Delhi stay in the dense pockets and they were the first ones to face the impact of Coronavirus and therefore, it is most likely that they have developed immunity. Their immunity is what is believed to be an important factor that can help in slowing down the pandemic as they form the matrix for many social and economic transactions.

The report citing Science journal added that the heterogeneity in the population when looked in terms of number of daily contacts is likely to “hasten the onset of herd immunity” and in Delhi this seems like the case. Even in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and other cities in India, the similar scenario can be looked at. Having said this, Sohoni believes that Coronavirus is an infectious disease and it needs better governance.