Senior citizens in New Delhi district to get services of psychologists, doctors at doorstep

October 17, 2020 5:16 PM

The move is aimed at providing holistic support to around 60,000 senior citizens living in the New Delhi district, nodal officer doctor Nitin Shakya said.

Shakya said that 'Hasgulla' helpline - 1800111323 -- has been set up through which medical assistance, psychological counselling, technology training and facilities of games like chess and carrom can be facilitated for senior citizens.

Senior citizens in New Delhi district can now avail of services of psychologists, doctors, legal experts and administrative support at their doorstep during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the administration setting up a dedicated centre for the purpose.

The move is aimed at providing holistic support to around 60,000 senior citizens living in the New Delhi district, nodal officer doctor Nitin Shakya said.

Shakya said that ‘Hasgulla’ helpline – 1800111323 — has been set up through which medical assistance, psychological counselling, technology training and facilities of games like chess and carrom can be facilitated for senior citizens.

“Sometimes, senior citizens have psychological issues as they usually stay inside their houses due to COVID-19. The district administration has dedicated teams of psychologists, doctors and legal experts to address the issues of senior citizens,” he said.

Under the initiative, there is also a plan to set up around 500 ‘Hasgulla clubs’ in coordination with residents’ welfare associations and other organisations in the New Delhi district.

At these clubs, senior citizens will get all basic facilities to be provided by the administration.

“First ‘Hasgulla’ club will come up in Naraina area. We are also creating WhatsApp groups in coordination with RWAs to reach out to more senior citizens,” Shakya also said.

