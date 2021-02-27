Senior citizens can book their Covid vaccination slot on Co-Win 2.0, Aarogya app

The centre has also asked the state governments to facilitate Coronavirus vaccination facilities at private hospitals as well so that a large number of people could be vaccinated at the earliest. (Representative image)

Days before the start of second phase of Coronavirus vaccination in the country, the Union Health Ministry has said senior citizens(above 60) and those in the bracket of (45-59) and suffering from co-morbidities will be able to self register at Co-Win, Aarogya Setu and book their vaccination session. In addition to the facility of booking vaccination sessions and centres online, people will also be allowed to register for inoculation at the Coronavirus vaccination centres physically and book their session, news agency PTI reported. Even as the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination continues in the country in which health workers and frontline workers are being vaccinated, the government is going to start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1 under which senior citizens and those suffering from co-morbidities will be administered the Covid-19 jab.

While the vaccination of health workers and frontline workers could be conducted fairly easily as the beneficiaries were contacted by their employers and vaccinated in one go. However, with the vaccination drive now being extended to common residents of the country, the government is working on a three pronged approach to cover the maximum population under the vaccination drive. In addition to digital advance registration and on-site registration, the beneficiaries will also be contacted by the Anganwadi workers and other social workers to get vaccinated.

The Indian Express earlier reported that while the vaccination will be entirely free of cost at the government owned healthcare facilities and hospitals, the beneficiaries might be charged a nominal amount of up to Rs 100 for their inoculation at the private hospitals and centres. The nominal vaccination fee will be imposed as the government is understood to have told private hospitals that they will have to look after their logistical and infra expenses like power back up and refrigeration on their own. The centre has also asked the state governments to facilitate Coronavirus vaccination facilities at private hospitals as well so that a large number of people could be vaccinated at the earliest.