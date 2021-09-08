Sehat Sathi App expands its network of registered pharmacies from 800 to 30000 plus stores

Sehat Sathi app helps in making pharmacies online and digital that enables them to take their pharmacy business online within 5 minutes.

In order to empower all medical stores with digital transformation, Sehat Sathi App has expanded its network of registered pharmacies from 800 to more than 30000 stores. With this milestone, the app is currently delivering healthcare services and products at the last mile to more than 35 lakh families.

By the end of 2021, Sehat Sathi is expecting to digitize 50000 pharmacies. It plans to serve 80 crore Indians with efficient, affordable, quick, and trusted healthcare.

Accessible and affordable healthcare requires leveraging of local medical stores in tier 2 and 3 cities. Given the healthcare scenario in these areas, Sehat Sathi aims to bring the digital transformation of the pharmacies which enables them to get organized, enhance their income, serve customers better and give them access to new services and products. It also helps the pharmacies to connect with more than 5000 doctors to provide consultations in rural areas.

Commenting on achieving the milestone, Shreyans Mehta, Co-Founder, Sehat Sathi app said, “Creating a network of 25000+ Sehat Sathi medical stores is in sync with our promise to contribute to building a healthier nation. It is a milestone that will help local medical stores strengthen their business and expand their footprints in areas to tap new customer base

According to Gautam Chand Dhing, Madhya Pradesh Chemist Association President, “Medical Store is directly benefiting from Sehat Sathi, as without spending time, money, and energy. They are getting the digital presence to the online shoppers around his place of business. It provides a single platform to manage customers and their medicine orders.

There are more than 1.5 million medical stores in India serving 100 crore Indians. They have a very deep geographical spread and are the most loyal and trusted influencers for citizens for smaller health issues. Helping them with technology and digital transformation will empower them and also help their customers with better services.

Kranti Jain, Chemist Association President, Kota, Rajasthan while sharing his views on the Sehat Sathi App said, “Sehat Sathi is the best app for medical stores. It helps in making pharmacies online and digital that enables them to take their pharmacy business online within 5 minutes. With the Sehat Sathi app, they get a personalized website, customer relationship management, the ability to make their catalog, get online customer orders of medicines, medicine reminders to their customers, share deals and offers, and access to new products for their stores to increase their range. Sehat sathi app solves their problems of increasing the range of products on its stores by partnering with top brands, provides them access to top pharma distributors for better procurement rates and also helps them with working capital requirement needs. It also helps them with the best offers and deals from leading pharmaceutical companies.”

He further added, “Apart from this, since this platform is solely made to help medical stores, it also helps them in supply and financing side with easy availability of loans, working capital credits, discounts on medicine procurement, and increasing their customer base along with instantly connecting them with 5000+ specialist doctors so they can also function as digital health centers.”

More than 30 thousand medical stores are working with Sehat Sathi App from 15 states of India. Recently various chemist associations associated with All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) have signed MOU in Rajasthan and Assam with the Sehat Sathi app for the benefit of retailers.