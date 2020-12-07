  • MORE MARKET STATS

Scrupulously follow protocols for disposal of COVID-19 test kits, swabs: HC to AAP govt

December 7, 2020 3:29 PM

HC the bench disposed of a PIL filed by a lawyer alleging improper disposal of used swabs from rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 at the office of the southeast Delhi district magistrate at Lajpat Nagar

The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the AAP government to “scrupulously follow” the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for handling and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients.  The observation by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan came after the Delhi government said protocols are in place for handling and disposal of COVID-19 test kits and swabs and action would be taken against those not following the same.

It had also placed on record the ‘Guidelines for Handling, Treatment, and Disposal of Waste Generated during Treatment/Diagnosis/Quarantine of COVID-19 Patients’ issued by the CPCB in July. Taking note of the submission made by Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Naman Jain, the court said: “We expect the respondents (Delhi government) that the guidelines and protocols shall be scrupulously followed by them”.

With the observation, the bench disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer alleging improper disposal of used swabs from rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 at the office of the southeast Delhi district magistrate at Lajpat Nagar.��
The petitioner, Pankaj Mehta, had alleged that used swabs were being “thrown out in public” and “tests were being carried out over a pile of used swabs for COVID-19” at the district magistrate’s office.

“Upon complaining about the risk of widespread infection and the irregularity behind disposing off the swabs in this manner, the doctor concerned at the counter said the swabs are of negative patients and thus it is safe to stand over them and get yourself tested,” Mehta had claimed in his plea.

