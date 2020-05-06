Scientists to PM Modi: More than 30 COVID-19 vaccines in different development stages in India

For drug development, three approaches are being taken.

Coronavirus treatment: More than 30 COVID-19 vaccines under development! With more than 49,000 positive Coronavirus cases in India, rolling out a vaccine has become a key focus for Indian scientists and researchers. As a result, there are currently more than 30 vaccines against COVID-19 in India that are under development, albeit at different stages. According to a report by HT, some experts have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that few vaccines are ready for trials in the country. The information was passed to the PM during a meeting of the task force, the report said.

According to the report, PM Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting yesterday on the task force on COVID-19 vaccine development. The report said that in the meeting, a detailed review was provided in regard with the current status of the country’s efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and its testing. Soon after, the Prime Minister’s office released a statement that companies in India “have come across as innovators” that too in the early stage of developing vaccines. It revealed that for drug development, three approaches are being taken. One is the repurposing of existing drugs. A minimum of four drugs are currently under synthesis as well as examination.

The second approach is the development of new candidate drugs. For this, linking high performance computational approaches along with laboratory verification are used to drive molecules. The third approach used by the experts including plant products and extracts. They are being examined for general anti-viral properties, the report said.

It has further been brought to attention that many academic research institutions and start-ups are also developing new tests, including both for antibody detection and the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for diagnosis and testing. The report added that capacity for these two tests has also been scaled up.

While India is still under various stages of vaccine development, scientists in Italy and Israel have also claimed that they have extracted Covid-19 antibody in order to help neutralize coronavirus.