Scientists, technologists on frontlines of global battle against COVID-19 making nation proud, says President Ram Nath Kovind

The president also greeted fellow citizens on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998 in Rajasthan's Pokhran, on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday praised scientists and technologists working on the frontlines in the global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are making the nation proud and self-reliant.
“We recognise science and technology as the key instruments for inclusive progress. Our scientists and technologists are also on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19, making the nation proud,” Kovind tweeted.
“On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant,” he said.
