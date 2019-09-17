Over 85 per cent of doctors surveyed by Bain and CII said that a greater proportion of their patients had chronic diseases compared to five years ago.

A number of doctors in the country are unsure of providing quality healthcare in the next five years, shows a report by Bain & Company in collaboration with CII. The report based on the survey of over 300 doctors across India found that 79 per cent of them are finding it difficult to keep pace with the breadth and evolution of disease and treatment protocols. Around 30 per cent of them said they were afraid of the future. These doctors believe that it will become more difficult to deliver high-quality care in the next five years.

“In our survey of 325 doctors, we found that 28% of them feel apprehensive about the future, believing that it will become more difficult to deliver high-quality care in the next five years. Six key trends affecting patients, the practice environment and ways of working will shape doctor behaviour in the future,” the report said.

These trends were: “Tsunami” of NCDs, informed and proactive patients, diminishing doctors’ prescription autonomy, prescription cost control by doctors, decreasing relevance of medical representatives vs digital sources and interest for more complex tools like robot-assisted medicine and remote patient monitoring.

Commenting on the report, Parijat Ghosh, partner, Bain & Company, who is one of the lead authors, said, “Our research shows that doctors today are apprehensive about the future as they are challenged with rapid increases in patient volume and complexity, digital turbulence, and cost and quality considerations. Stakeholders must come together to shape the future direction in a way that allows broad-based health improvement while building a sustainable business.”

Over 85 per cent of doctors surveyed by Bain and CII said that a greater proportion of their patients had chronic diseases compared to five years ago.

The report titled, ‘The India Life Sciences Report 2019’ was launched at the CII Life Sciences Conclave, 2019 in Mumbai today.

According to the report, 31 per cent of physicians in Metro cities believe their job will become more difficult to deliver quality healthcare over the next five years. In non-metro cities, there were 24 per cent such doctors apprehensive of the future.

The report concluded, “The world of Indian life sciences is changing rapidly. Doctors today are as challenged with rapid increase in patient volume and complexity as they are restrained by cost and quality considerations. To respond to these challenges, life sciences companies must react promptly to meet the needs of the future by revamping their commercial and operating models to safeguard future profitability.”