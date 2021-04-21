  • MORE MARKET STATS

SC stays HC order directing UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities

By: |
April 21, 2021 1:30 AM

While the HC had ordered a lockdown till April 26 in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had refused to enforce it on Monday evening and moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on the HC directions.

He further argued said the state government has taken adequate precaution to tackle the surge in cases.He further argued said the state government has taken adequate precaution to tackle the surge in cases.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order that asked the Uttar Pradesh government to impose partial lockdown till April 26 in five major cities amid surge in Covid cases. However, it asked the state to report to the HC within a week on the steps being taken so far to curb the spread of virus in the state.

While the HC had ordered a lockdown till April 26 in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had refused to enforce it on Monday evening and moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on the HC directions. The state government had said such a lockdown was not needed and it had to protect both lives and livelihoods.

Related News

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, to remove the HC as a party in the case and amend the petition accordingly.

The apex court, while granting interim stay on the HC order, appointed senior advocate PS Narasimha as amicus curiae to assist in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Mehta told the Bench that the state has taken several steps to contain the spread of virus but to impose “lockdown in five cities by a judicial order may not be the right approach” and the HC order would create immense administrative difficulties.

He further argued said the state government has taken adequate precaution to tackle the surge in cases.

The HC on Monday had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ban social gatherings, and religious activities and also impose strict restrictions, including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants, till April 26 in five cities, but stopped short of calling it a “complete lockdown”. It had also said that the pandemic had “virtually incapacitated our medical infrastructure…especially in cities like Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. SC stays HC order directing UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID: Govt waives import duty on Remdesivir, its APIs
2Free corona vaccine for all adults from May 1st, announces Uttar Pradesh govt
3With the approval of Sputnik V, India reaches a new milestone to eliminate coronavirus