SC refuses to entertain plea for alternate medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19

By: |
Published: April 15, 2020 1:57:42 PM

A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told by the counsel for the petitioner that since there was no medicines or treatment available for novel Coronavires, alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19.

However, the bench also comprising Justices Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, said, “Corona is a new virus. We can’t experiment around. Let experts come up with a vaccine. Wait.”

The bench then dismissed the PIL filed by one Dr C R Sivram on the issue which was heard through video conference.

