Saudi Arabia to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents for free

The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country's population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

