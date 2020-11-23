  • MORE MARKET STATS

Saudi Arabia to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents for free

November 23, 2020 8:04 PM

Saudi Arabia's health ministry said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.

The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country's population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country's population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.

