Saudi Arabia to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents for free

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said on Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the kingdom, state TV reported.
The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country’s population by the end of 2021, state TV channel Ekhbariya said on Twitter.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.