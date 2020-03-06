Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure

By: |
Published: March 6, 2020 8:52:16 AM

Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, coronavirus risk in India, chances of coronavirus spreading to India, study on coronavirus risk, Coronavirus latest updates, Coronavirus outbreak, n95 mask, wuhan university, sars, nipah virus, n95 respirator mask, kerala virus, karona, carona, Coronavirus symptoms, Coronavirus treatment, Coronavirus medicine, Coronavirus prevention, coronavirus treatment breakthrough, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus saudi mecca open, mecca, madinaSaudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia reopened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Medina, after they were closed for sterilization to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from some 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

Related News

Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus.

It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak inching closer to Europe’s main financial hubs
2Coronavirus outbreak in India: 175 tested, situation under control, says UP Health Minister
3Coronavirus outbreak: No handshakes, no kisses among normally sociable Italians