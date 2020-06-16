Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted to hospital due to high fever, drop in oxygen level

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to hospital after complaints of high fever and drop in oxygen levels. “Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” Jain tweeted. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal wished him a speedy recovery.

The total number of Coronavirus cases until today is 42,829. Of these, 25,002 are active cases while 16,427 patients have been cured/discharged. As many as 1400 people have died due to coronavirus in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Delhi will be attached to Holy Family Hospital in the area for treating COVID19 cases. The Delhi High Court had yesterday directed hotels Surya and Crowne Plaza to convert their premises into COVID care centres, based on the report of a two-member panel.