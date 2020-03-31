Sanitizing currency notes, mobile phones made easy! IIT Bombay develops portable UV sanitizers

A group of IIT Bombay students and Professors have prepared a portable UV sanitiser in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy: Indian Express)

IIT Bombay researchers have developed Ultra-Violet sanitiser to disinfect currency notes, mobile phones. A group of IIT Bombay students and Professors have prepared a portable UV sanitiser in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The sanitiser can be used to disinfect small things like wallet, currency notes which cannot be easily disinfected with sanitiser gel available in the market.

Sanitiser gel cannot be used to disinfect papers, files, currency notes and mobile phones which can endanger our fight against Coronavirus, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Bombay Milind Atrey told IE. He also said that the team will experiment with the dosage of portable UV sanitiser required to sanitise various surfaces in the coming days. So far, the team has conducted trials only inside the lab. The sanitiser was developed by Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at the institute.

The sanitiser has been prepared by using stainless steel kitchen containers and aluminium mesh. The sanitiser was designed on the basis of a study published in a journal called “Pubmed” by the U.S National Library of Medicine. According to the study, ultraviolet C light can render Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrom Coronavirus ineffective. It can also be used against the spread of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever and Nipah virus.

Atrey also said that for effective large-scale production of the sanitiser, industry will have to associate with the project as production of sanitiser at a large scale will need material from outside. He also informed that the team is also working in a direction to sanitise bigger surfaces and different models.

Setting an example of self-sufficiency and innovation, the institute has also produced its own cotton masks which are washable and durable. It has so far produced a batch of 100 masks to be used by the staff at the institute including the security personnel. In the coming days, the institute is aiming at a production of more than 1000 masks.