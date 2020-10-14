  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for coronavirus, remains under observation

By: |
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 10:45 PM

According to the post on the micro-blogging site, the Samajwadi Party patriarch remains asymptomatic.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi PartyA team of doctors is observing Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition. (Reuters photo)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus. The information was tweeted by the party’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday. According to the post on the micro-blogging site, the Samajwadi Party patriarch remains asymptomatic. A team of doctors is observing his health condition, the post said. According to an Indian Express report, the 80-year-old veteran leader had suffered an episode of urinary tract infection and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment in August. Earlier in April this year, the Samajwadi Party founder was taken to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The report said that the Lucknow doctors had diagnosed ‘uncontrolled diabetes.’

The three-time Chief Minister is at present a Member of Parliament from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri. In 1996, he was appointed as Union Defence Minister in the United Front government. Father of current Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the seasoned politician defeated BJP leader Prem Singh Shakya in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. India is the second country in the world after the US to report maximum number of coronavirus infections. So far, over one lakh Indians have died due to the Covid-19 disease. Comorbidity or the underlying health conditions have resulted in severe infection. Top health experts say that the winter season would see a spike in corona spread in India.

