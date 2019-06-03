Safety in ICU: Facial recognition technology to monitor patients’ condition

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 3:22:36 PM

Scientists have used facial recognition technology to predict when patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) are at high risk of unsafe behaviour, such as accidentally removing their breathing tube.

Critically ill patients are routinely sedated in the ICU to prevent pain and anxiety, permit invasive procedures, and improve patient safety.

Scientists have used facial recognition technology to predict when patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) are at high risk of unsafe behaviour, such as accidentally removing their breathing tube. The research suggests that the automated risk detection tool has the potential as a monitor of patient’s safety and could remove some of the limitations associated with limited staff capacity that make it difficult to continuously observe critically-ill patients at the bedside.

“Using images we had taken of a patient’s face and eyes we were able to train computer systems to recognise high-risk arm movement,” said Akane Sato from Yokohama City University Hospital in Japan. “We were surprised about the high degree of accuracy that we achieved, which shows that this new technology has the potential to be a useful tool for improving patient safety,” Sato said.

Critically ill patients are routinely sedated in the ICU to prevent pain and anxiety, permit invasive procedures, and improve patient safety. Providing patients with an optimal level of sedation is challenging. Patients who are inadequately sedated are more likely to display high-risk behaviour such as accidentally removing invasive devices.

The study included 24 postoperative patients (average age 67 years) who were admitted to ICU in Yokohama City University Hospital between June and October 2018. The model was created using pictures taken by a camera mounted on the ceiling above patients’ beds.

Around 300 hours of data were analysed to find daytime images of patients facing the camera in a good body position that showed their face and eyes clearly. In total, 99 images were subject to machine learning — an algorithm that can analyse specific images based on input data, in a process that resembles the way a human brain learns new information. The model was able to alert against high-risk behaviour, especially around the subject’s face with high accuracy.

“Various situations can put patients at risk, so our next step is to include additional high-risk situations in our analysis, and to develop an alert function to warn healthcare professionals of risky behaviour. “Our end goal is to combine various sensing data such as vital signs with our images to develop a fully automated risk prediction system,” said Sato.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Safety in ICU: Facial recognition technology to monitor patients’ condition
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition