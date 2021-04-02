  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sachin Tendulkar, tested positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital as ‘precautionary measure’

Updated: Apr 02, 2021 12:31 PM

Earlier on Saturday, Tendulkar said he took all necessary steps to keep Covid-19 at bay but developed mild symptoms.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure. He was tested positive for COVID-19 six days ago. The 47-year-old shared the information on Twitter on Friday. “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone,” he tweeted.

Tendulkar was tested positive for the highly infectious disease on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.

He also wished his teammates and every cricket fan on the 10th anniversary of the second World Cup victory. “Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” he said.

Besides Tendulkar, there are some other former cricketers who have been tested positive for COVID-19. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath were recently tested positive for coronavirus. All of them had recently participated in the Road Safety World Series Challenge.


The Indian team was led to victory by Tendulkar in the veteran’s tournament in Raipur. Crowds were allowed inside the stadiums during the tournament.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he tweeted on March 27.

