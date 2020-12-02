  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia’s Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination against COVID-19 next week

By: |
December 2, 2020 8:18 PM

Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.

Russia, Russia vaccine, sputnik v, vladimir putin, corona vaccine, corona updates, covid vaccine, covid update, putin, Russia news, Russia latest, corona news, vaccinationRussia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, Putin said. (Reuters)

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus. Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, Putin said.

Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results. “Let’s agree on this – you will not report to me next week, but you will start mass vaccination…let’s get to work already,” Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova. Golikova said large-scale vaccination could begin on a voluntary basis in December.

Related News

The rise in infections has slowed since reaching a high on November 27, with 25,345 new cases reported on Wednesday. Russia has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus, preferring targeted regional curbs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Russia’s Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination against COVID-19 next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccine: Covaxin Phase-3 trials begins in Karnataka
2Decoding Heart attacks: Research study explains link between use of Clarithromycin and increased heart risk
3Italy plans 202 million COVID-19 vaccine doses