Russia’s big plan for COVID-19 vaccine! Aims to produce 30 million doses of experimental vaccine this year, says report

Russia COVID-19 vaccine: the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund saying that they also had set a target for manufacturing 170 million doses of the experimental COVID-19 abroad. (Representational Image)

Russia COVID-19 vaccine: After the first human trial of the COVID-19 vaccine ended in Russia recently, it plans to produce about 30 million doses of the experimental vaccine in the country this year. Reuters quoted the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund saying that they also had set a target for manufacturing 170 million doses of the experimental COVID-19 abroad.

After the month-long human trial on 38 people, the Russian researchers claimed that the experimental vaccine induced an immune response and that it was safe for use. However, Reuters reported that the strength of that immune response was unclear.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Reuters that in August a larger Phase III trial would begin, and this would involve ‘several thousand people’. He added that, as per the current result, the approval for the vaccine was expected in August in Russia, and on September in some other countries, potentially making it the first vaccine in the world to have received approval.

As per the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), over 100 possible COVID-19 vaccines are being developed across the world. Of which, at least two are in Phase III – or final phase of human trials — one of these is the AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford vaccine candidate, and the other one being developed by China’s Sinopharm.

After development and approval, the massive levels at which the vaccine will have to be produced for global consumption is the next challenge facing producers around the world.

Reuters reported that the doses for the clinical trials were being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The safety of a drug is tested during Phase I and Phase II of the trials. Once its safety is ascertained, it enters Phase III trials which then tests its efficacy on a bigger group of volunteers.