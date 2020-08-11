  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia registers ‘world’s first Covid-19 vaccine’, Putin’s daughter given it

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 2:53 PM

Putin emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.

Russia, covid 19 vaccine, world first covid 19 vaccine, Vladimir Putin, coronavirus vaccine, latest news on coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus pandemicRussian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

