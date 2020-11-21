  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, says Vladimir Putin

By: |
November 21, 2020 7:45 PM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin told G20 leaders on Saturday that Russia was ready to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries who need it.

Russia is also preparing its second and third vaccine, Putin said, adding that creation of vaccine portfolio was "our common goal".Russia is also preparing its second and third vaccine, Putin said, adding that creation of vaccine portfolio was "our common goal".

