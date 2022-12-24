RT-PCR reports must for arrivals from high caseload countries

International travellers coming to India from countries witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases will soon have to carry negative RT-PCR test reports to enter the country.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that in the coming week, people coming from countries with high caseloads will have to upload their test reports on the Air Suvidha platform. These countries are being identified and the government will announce the list in a week, he said at a conclave hosted by television channel NewsX.

Random sampling of 2% of the international travellers is starting on Saturday.

The health minister said that going by previous experience, a Covid-19 wave generally takes 20 to 35 days to reach South Asia. It begins in China, Japan, South Korea and then moves to the US and Europe, followed by South America and then it hits South Asia.

Meanwhile, states have been urged to carry out mock drills across all health facilities to ensure operational readiness of Covid facilities, with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, human resources and enhance surveillance.

The health ministry has already revised guidelines for international arrivals at points of entry at airports, seaports and land borders from Saturday. All travellers have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as per the schedule in their country. Thermal screenings would also be carried out on landing and those showing any symptoms would be isolated and segregated for further treatment, the health minister said.

According to health ministry data, 576,583 average daily cases were recorded globally during December 15-21. India had 153 average daily cases, while there were 154,000 average daily cases in Japan, 67,238 in South Korea, 65,821 in the US, 32,534 in Germany, 24,947 in Italy and 15,985 in Hong Kong. India’s weekly positivity rate was 0.14% in the week ending December 22.