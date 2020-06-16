Rs 50 lakh healthcare workers’ insurance: 30 claims under process; check details

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, and other staffers have been struggling to serve the patients and racing against the time to meet the surge in demand for critical medical care in the country.

COVID-19 Healthcare workers insurance: Stepping in to aid frontline workers who have been hailed as ‘Corona Warriors’ in the country, New India Assurance (NIA) has paid six claims within 48 hours of receiving the claim documents, as per an IE report. A further 30 claims are under consideration by the NIA. The Insurance company has until now provided health coverage to 22.12 lakh public health workers under the newly launched flagship COVID-19 personal accident policy worth Rs 50 lakh by the government of India, the IE report said further.

Despite being a well-publicized scheme, however, there appears to be little awareness of the insurance cover among some state nodal agencies, as a substantial number of some 75 claims lodged so far are outside the scope of the policy because either the deceased is not a health worker or the deceased died of illnesses other than corona-related, Chairman and MD of NIA, Atul Sahay said to The Indian Express.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on March 26 announced the scheme for all healthcare workers working at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. She had also said that the new insurance policy will come under the umbrella of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare subsequently delegated the issuance of the insurance policy to the NIA alone.

The policy included Asha staff, paramedics, and nurses who may need to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients throughout grades. The policy plans have been formulated specifically to provide protection for personal injuries like accidental life loss due to COVID-19 contracting. The insurance scheme is funded by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) budget of the Union Ministry of Health.

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, and other staffers have been struggling to serve the patients and racing against the time to meet the surge in demand for critical medical care in the country. As the risk of contracting the coronavirus increases with the increase in exposure, frontline workers have a challenging task at their hands of treating, serving the patients while maintaining protection of their lives simultaneously.