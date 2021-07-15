Rotary Club of Delhi signs MoU with Government of Delhi to facilitate placement of skilled individuals in healthcare industry

Tree plantation was also done in the premises of DPSRU campus.

In order to facilitate placement of skilled individuals in the healthcare industry, Rotary Club of Delhi has signed an MoU with Skill Development Unit of Government of Delhi at Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

President Dr Harvinder Popli, Secretary Dr Lalitha, Treasurer Rotarian Vinay Singhal, Chair for skill development Rotarian Vivek Madan, Senior Past presidents and Chair for public relations, Rotarian Rakesh Gupta, Rotarian C.S. Gupta, Rotarian Dr. Neelam Sethi , along with Rotaractors of DPSRU, welcomed DG Anup Mittal and first lady Shruti Mittal, along with District officials, Rotarian Sameer Gupta and Rotarian Mahesh Trikha, AG Rotarian Vinay Mittal to sign the MoU.

Vice Chancellor of DPSRU Prof Ramesh K Goyal was the Chief Guest on the occasion and Registrar, Dr O P Shukla, Deans and the professors of the university were also present on the occasion.

The program began with the felicitation and presentation of memento to the Chief Guest Vice Chancellor Prof Ramesh K Goyal, Guests of Honour, DG Rtn. Anup Mittal and Registrar Dr. OP Shukla and all special guests including Rotarians and Professors of DPSRU.

Chief Guest and Guests of Honour motivated the students present with their inspirational remarks. This programme also included a short presentation on saving water – “Every drop counts – Jal hai to kal hai” an initiative by Rotary club of Delhi Central and the Plumbing Association of India, to use simple tools to reduce water consumption

The launch of a simple booklet presented by Rotarian CS Gupta with drawings to save water by various means was also released on this occasion in order to be distributed to the public to create awareness to save water in every way. Tree plantation was also done in the premises of DPSRU campus.