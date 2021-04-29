RIL to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Gujarat

Considering the increasing demand of oxygen the company has planned to enhance capacity up to 1,100 tonne per day.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will start a 1,000-bed hospital with supply of oxygen at Jamnagar to support Gujarat government in the treatment of Covid infected patients. RIL will provide the basic infrastructure, equipment and other necessary links.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat government, RIL will start operation at an upcoming hospital with 400 beds with oxygen supply by Sunday. The remaining 600 beds will be added in the next fortnight.

The hospital is scheduled to serve the people of Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar and nearby districts in the Saurashtra region. The co-ordination between the RIL and Gujarat government is being carried out under the direct monitoring of Chief Minister’s office.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has given assurance to Gujarat government that the company will help in providing suitable manpower apart from latest medical equipment as part of its corporate social responsibility.

RIL is already supplying oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Gujarat as well as Maharashtra from its refinery situated 55 km from coastal Jamnagar town.

The company has ramped up its capacity to produce medical grade oxygen to 700 tonne per day from 100 tonne per day. Considering the increasing demand of oxygen the company has planned to enhance capacity up to 1,100 tonne per day.

RIL had set up one of the world’s biggest crude oil refineries near Jamnagar in the year 1999. The refinery has refining capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day. The Jamnagar refinery complex is spread over 7,500 acres where more than 2,500 employees are working. The company has also developed sprawling township in 415 acres near its refinery complex.