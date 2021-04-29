  • MORE MARKET STATS

RIL to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Gujarat

By: |
April 29, 2021 2:45 AM

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat government, RIL will start operation at an upcoming hospital with 400 beds with oxygen supply by Sunday. The remaining 600 beds will be added in the next fortnight.

Considering the increasing demand of oxygen the company has planned to enhance capacity up to 1,100 tonne per day.Considering the increasing demand of oxygen the company has planned to enhance capacity up to 1,100 tonne per day.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will start a 1,000-bed hospital with supply of oxygen at Jamnagar to support Gujarat government in the treatment of Covid infected patients. RIL will provide the basic infrastructure, equipment and other necessary links.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat government, RIL will start operation at an upcoming hospital with 400 beds with oxygen supply by Sunday. The remaining 600 beds will be added in the next fortnight.

Related News

The hospital is scheduled to serve the people of Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Porbandar and nearby districts in the Saurashtra region. The co-ordination between the RIL and Gujarat government is being carried out under the direct monitoring of Chief Minister’s office.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has given assurance to Gujarat government that the company will help in providing suitable manpower apart from latest medical equipment as part of its corporate social responsibility.
RIL is already supplying oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in Gujarat as well as Maharashtra from its refinery situated 55 km from coastal Jamnagar town.

The company has ramped up its capacity to produce medical grade oxygen to 700 tonne per day from 100 tonne per day. Considering the increasing demand of oxygen the company has planned to enhance capacity up to 1,100 tonne per day.

RIL had set up one of the world’s biggest crude oil refineries near Jamnagar in the year 1999. The refinery has refining capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day. The Jamnagar refinery complex is spread over 7,500 acres where more than 2,500 employees are working. The company has also developed sprawling township in 415 acres near its refinery complex.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. RIL to set up 1000-bed Covid hospital in Gujarat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: First consignments of medical supplies from US, Russia expected to reach India by Thursday
2Maharashtra may face 3rd COVID-19 wave if vaccination slows: Experts
3UP records highest single-day rise of 266 COVID deaths, 29,824 new cases