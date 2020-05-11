Revised self-isolation guidelines: Mild/pre-symptomatic patients can end quarantine in 17 days without test

The caregiver of self-isolated patients should be able to provide care 24×7.

Revised self-isolation guidelines: According to the revised guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 patients can end their home isolation after 17 days of sampling or onset of symptoms without getting tested for the infection, on the condition that they have not had a fever for 10 days, news agency PTI has report. The revised guidelines pertain to the home isolation of very mild and pre-symptomatic cases, reiterating that pre-symptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms can choose to isolate themselves at their homes if they have the needed facilities to avoid contact with their family members.

The guidelines stated that the patient must be clinically classified as a very mild or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer. They further stated that the patients must also keep the district surveillance officer apprised of his health status at regular intervals for any necessary follow up by the surveillance teams.

The guidelines state that there is no need for such patients to get tested once the period of home isolation ends.

The revised home isolation policy collates with the new policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients, which was released by the Union Health Ministry on May 9. Those guidelines stated that only those patients who had severe illness or had compromised immunity would be required to test negative through the RT-PCR test after their symptoms resolve, in order to be discharged. Moderate, pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not be tested, they added.

The guidelines also stated that caregivers and close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine as a precautionary measure, as per the protocol and the prescription of the treating medical officer. Moreover, the caregiver should be able to provide care 24×7, as the prerequisite for home isolation is a continued communication link between the caregiver and the hospital for the entire duration of the quarantine.

Apart from these, the guidelines also call for the downloading of the Aarogya Setu app, and emphasise that the app should always be active through Bluetooth as well as WiFi.

The guidelines also assert that in case of serious signs or symptoms like persistent pressure or pain in the chest, confusion, difficulty in breathing or bluish discolorations in the face or lips, immediate medical attention must be sought. Moreover, the patient must give an undertaking that he is a confirmed or a suspected case of the infection and has chosen to remain under strict self-isolation for the required time period. The undertaking also allows for any legal action against the patient in case of violation of the self-isolation protocol.