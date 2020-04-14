‘Respect COVID-19 warriors!’ PM Narendra Modi’s 7 points to strengthen India’s coroanvirus fight

The Prime Minister’s address was significant as the 21-day lockdown that India had been placed under was ending on Tuesday.

Coronavirus in India: From ‘respect COVID-19 warriors’ to ‘take special care of the elderly’, PM Narendra Modi listed 7 notable points for Indians to follow! As COVID-19 cases in India crossed 10,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday to inform the country about the next steps that India will take in the fight against coronavirus. Highlighting how India took prompt and decisive action to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed thanks to all Indians for ‘saving the nation despite difficulties’. The Prime Minister’s address was significant as the 21-day lockdown that India had been placed under was ending on Tuesday. Announcing that the lockdown has now been extended till May 3, PM Modi placed seven requests before the nation so as to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus lockdown extension: Seven requests by PM Modi

In the address, PM Modi requested people to do the following:

Care for elderly: PM Modi said that it is the responsibility of all the citizens to care for the elderly. They need extra care, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, and he said people need to make sure they remain safe from coronavirus. Adhere to lockdown rules: PM Modi appealed to everyone to strictly follow the “Lakshman Rekha” of lockdown and maintain the social distance. He further told people to use homemade face covers and masks mandatorily whenever moving out. Increase immunity: He said that people should work on increasing their immunity so as to be less susceptible to catching illness. For this, he said, everyone should follow the guidelines laid out by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, like drinking hot water and “kadha” regularly. Aarogya Setu: PM Modi urged everyone to download Centre’s Aarogya Setu app in order to control the spread of coronavirus. The Aarogya Setu app tracks a user’s position using their GPS, while also tracking the location of COVID-19 patients with the database that the government has, and it alerts the users when they are about to enter the vulnerable zone. PM Modi has also asked people to urge others to download the app. Help those in need: He also urged the citizens to take care of as many needy families as possible and fulfil their food requirements. Be considerate: People should be sensitive to those who work for them in their business or at their homes, and not sack anyone in this time of need, the Prime Minister said. Respect those in frontline: The PM also said that we should respect our Corona warriors such as doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals, sanitation workers as well as police personnel who are the frontline defence against COVID-19.

The previous lockdown was scheduled to end on Tuesday, and will now go on till May 3. However, there is a possibility that the lockdown could be eased in places where no cluster emerges, but this ease would be conditional and could be revoked if it leads to emergence of coronavirus cases, PM Modi said.