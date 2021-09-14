Research indicates face masks do not up body temperature during exercise in the heat

During the research, participants walked for at least 60 minutes in a 90°F (32°C) environment at exercise levels of low to moderate

Exercising in the heat with a face mask on does not increase the body temperature or heart rate during exercise, a new paper published in Sports Health reveals. At least four types of masks were tested for the study by Ayami Yoshihara, director of Sport Safety at the University of Connecticut’s Korey Stringer Institute. A surgical mask, an N95, a gaiter mask that covers the neck and also covers the nose and mouth), and lastly, a sports mask. The study reveals that none of the above-mentioned masks increase body temperature or heart rate significantly compared to the group of people without a face mask, as UConn said in the press release.

During the research, participants walked for at least 60 minutes in a 90°F (32°C) environment at exercise levels of low to moderate . The humidity and temperature inside and outside of the face mask of the participants were then measured by the team with the help of sensor places inside and outside of the face masks worn by the participants.

The sports mask and gaiter became noticeably more humid as the material absorbed more sweat and water vapour from exhaled air, revealed the study. A greater degree of discomfort caused by breathing with the facemask because of the changes in temperature inside the body and humidity was reported by the participants. There is, however, no relationship reported between discomfort, body temperatures and heart rate.

Yoshihara says that she hopes this research helps make guidelines for athletes who are into exercising and competing during the summer and into the fall while temperatures are still high , said the press release. She was also quoted as saying in the press release that it’s feasible and safe to use masks during low to moderate to intense exercise in the heat.