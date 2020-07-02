Coronavirus treatment: Kerala revises discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients; check guidelines

Asymptomatic patients can be tested on the 10th day of admission and people with first test native will be discharged with one week’s home quarantine.

Kerala government revises guidelines for discharge of COVID-19 patients! In tune with the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research and World Health Organisation, the Kerala government has revised the guidelines for the discharge of Coronavirus patients from the institutional quarantine today. Asymptomatic patients can be tested on the 10th day of admission and people with first test native will be discharged with one week’s home quarantine. This move will result in early discharge of the patients who had been traced Covid-19 positive as the government has done away with the two consecutive negatives criteria for the discharge of the patients. Earlier, a patient had to come negative in two consecutive tests to be discharged from the hospital. However after the implementation of the revised guidelines, the patients can be discharged from the quarantine centre just after one test report turns out to be negative.

New guidelines from Kerala: Coronavirus treatment and discharge of patients from hospitals

Moreover, the patients have been divided into 4 categories for their discharge- asymptomatic, category A, category B, and category D. The asymptomatic patients will be tested after 10 days of having tested positive. If their test comes negative then they will be discharged but if it turns out to be positive then they will be tested on every alternate day to ensure the patient comes negative and gets discharged from the hospital.

Category A patients who showed mild symptoms will be tested after the completion of 10 days after they first showed symptoms. If the test comes negative then they are also not showing any symptom for the last 3 days then they will be discharged from the hospital. If they turn positive then they will be subjected to repeated tests every alternate day and will be released when tested negative. However for their discharge, the patients must have stayed in the institutional quarantine centre for 14 days after the symptoms first appeared. If the patient is still showing symptoms then he will be tested one day after the symptoms have vanished or resolved.

Category B patients are those patients who showed substantial symptoms. They will be tested after the completion of 14 days after they first showed symptoms. If the test comes negative and they are not showing any symptoms either for the last 3 days then they will be discharged. However, if their test turns positive, they will be subjected to repeated tests every alternate day till the time their report comes negative. Just like category A patients, category B patients must also have stayed in the institutional quarantine for at least 14 days after the onset of the symptoms. If the patient is still showing symptoms then he will be tested one day after the symptoms stopped showing.

Category C patients are those patients who show severe symptoms of Covid-19 and are also suffering from co-morbidities. The guidelines regarding their discharge are similar to that of Category B patients.

With the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state, the revised guidelines will not only discharge the patients who have recovered from the virus quickly but also vacate the beds and hospital infra for fresh patients of Coronavirus.