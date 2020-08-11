Renowned poet Rahat Indori passes away, was being treated for COVID-19: Report

Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital said that the poet suffered two heart attacks on Wednesday and could not be saved. Dr Bhandari added that he had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Renowned Urdu poet Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at an Indore hospital on Wednesday, reports said. ANI reported that he was suffering from COVID-19 and had been hospitalised. Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital said that the poet suffered two heart attacks on Wednesday and could not be saved. Dr Bhandari added that he had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
