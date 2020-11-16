Remote Diagnosis: Why telehealth matters

Companies outside the healthcare domain are also adapting to the crisis by revamping their organisational workflow and operation models.

By Vikram Thaploo

COVID-19 has pushed healthcare to the forefront of every organisation’s agenda. The pandemic is set to cause 4.5% permanent loss to India’s GDP, according to experts. If we want to achieve health improvements and minimise economic losses, then we need to shift the focus to preventive care. A large percentage of economic benefits can be achieved with safer work environments, by encouraging workers to adopt healthier lifestyles, and by increasing access to medicines and preventive care. The rest will come from timely treatment of diseases with proven treatments.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which have been one of the leading causes of disease complications. NCDs are responsible for 61% of deaths in the country, and we need to focus on scaling up NCD screening programmes and awareness drives to address chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart and lung diseases, stroke, and cancer. A paradigm shift in focus to preventive care can be realised at a low cost and the implementation costs will be more than offset by the gains to productivity in healthcare delivery.

Time to rethink healthcare architecture

The pandemic has demonstrated that it is possible to rethink healthcare service delivery. Rethinking workforce and patient flow in Covid-19 wards and a transition to teleconsultations are just two notable transitions. People are already demonstrating that it is not that difficult to induce a behavioural change by demonstrating their readiness to wear masks, prioritise hand hygiene, and reduce person-to-person interactions to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has also fast-tracked innovation and collaboration by scientists across the globe. If this is sustained, it can help us address major health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and mental health disorders. As of September 2020, scientists have shared more than 50,000 genome sequences and close to 200 vaccines are in different stages of development. Pharma giants, healthcare providers, and the medical tech industry are an integral part of the pandemic response. They should further come up with ways to build on the innovations and help do their part in the ongoing remodeling of healthcare systems, ensuring alignment of incentives and efficient collaboration to improve the overall health and prosperity of the population.

Corporate world needs to adapt

Companies outside the healthcare domain are also adapting to the crisis by revamping their organisational workflow and operation models. There is a strong economic case to be made for the need to invest in the health of their employees. In today’s fast-paced and hectic corporate world, the occupational risks are increasingly linked to mental health triggers, sleep hygiene, and the level of physical activity, with mental health fast becoming a concern as the economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic is beginning to take its toll. Companies should seriously consider providing greater access to mental health services and more flexible working hours.

Encouraging workers to take advantage of telehealth and virtual programmes is the first step. Times like these bring a lot of uncertainty and anxiety, and people feel the need to talk to a counselor. That is precisely where telehealth comes into play. It will help people cope better in times of crises, and induce a behavioural change in their attitudes towards seeking remote help.

By offering telehealth benefits, organisations will have an engaged and productive workforce while employees benefit from a convenient and readily accessible form of healthcare. It will be an integral component of employee well-being plans in the future.

The writer is CEO, Apollo TeleHealth