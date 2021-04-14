Remdesivir shortage: Centre urges doctors to prescribe vital drug only for severe patients who are on oxygen support

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying that the centre had supplied 13.10 crore vaccine doses to the states and states had only utilised 11.4 crore doses so far leaving about 1.6 crore unused doses with them.

With shortage of antiviral Remdesivir drug getting reported from several states, the central government has urged doctors and physicians not to prescribe the drug in an irrational manner and only use it for serious Covid-19 patients who are on Oxygen support. Dr VK Paul who is the head of the country’s Covid-19 Task Force has said that use of Remdesivir drug in home settings was unethical and other irrational prescription of the drug was unwarranted. Dr Paul further said that the drug should only be used on patients who are admitted into the hospitals and are on Oxygen support, the Indian Express reported. Dr Paul further requested the physicians to use the drug judiciously and rationally.

Despite several reports of Coronavirus shortage being reported from different states, the Centre maintained that there was no shortage of the vaccine. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying that the centre had supplied 13.10 crore vaccine doses to the states and states had only utilised 11.4 crore doses so far leaving about 1.6 crore unused doses with them.

Highlighting substantial amounts of doses wastage by many states Bhushan said that barring some states like Kerala which has reported zero wastage, some states are wasting upto 10 percent of doses. Bhushan further said that the states should also improve their planning and appropriate unutilised doses of vaccine from one cold storage to another. Notwithstanding the denial by the central government, many regions in some of the worst affected states like Maharashtra have reported shortage of vaccine doses with only a few days’ stocks left.

The Union Health Secretary also zeroed in on states that remained a major concern with regard to the pandemic including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The top Health official further said that as many as 53 central teams have been deputed to the worst 53 districts to assist the district authorities rein in the spread of Coronavirus.