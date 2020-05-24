Remdesivir drug shows promising results in coronavirus treatment: US study

The study hopes to help give a clearer idea to clinicians who are considering the use of remdesivir.

Coronavirus treatment: A study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and accessed by Financial Express Online, has found that in the initial phase, Remdesivir has shown promising results. It was conducted on a large group of patients admitted due to COVID-19 and requiring oxygen therapy, and it was found that the patients who were administered remdesivir recovered quickly.

The study was funded primarily by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is a part of the US’ Department of Health.

Study methodology

The study was conducted on 1063 patients, which were randomly assigned to either receiving placebo or remdesivir over the course of up to 10 days. The remdesivir dosage included administration of 200 mg of the drug on the first day and then 100 mg on the additional 9 days. The administration of remdesivir or placebo continued for 10 days, or until discharge or death, whichever happened first.

There were 60 sites and 13 subsites where this study was conducted and it spanned across various countries, including the US, Denmark, the UK, Greece, Germany, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Spain and Singapore.

Results of the Remdesivir study

The preliminary results were observed from the data available of 1059 patients. Of these patients, 538 were being administered remdesivir during the trial and 521 were being administered the placebo.

The study found that the patients who were given remdesivir had a recovery time of 11 days, while this figure stood at 15 for those who received the placebo, which means that in the preliminary results, it was found that administration of remdesivir led to actual positive results and not results stemming from psychological causes.

Moreover, the estimates of mortality by 14 days stood at 7.1% with the administration of remdesivir, while it stood at 11.9% with placebo, the study further stated.

Apart from this, the group which received placebo also reported more serious adverse events, with 144 of 522 patients, or 27%, reporting such events. This figure stood at 114 out of 541 or 21.1% for patients who were administered remdesivir, the study found.

The study is still ongoing and the results were published before the completion only because the drug has been made available in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the treatment of COVID-19. The study hopes to help give a clearer idea to clinicians who are considering the use of remdesivir in the treatment.

The authors also stated that they have also tried to match the results of the ongoing trial with the ones found in the report and said that, so far, the results concur.

Authors of this study further stated that they were in support of the administration of the drug in treatment against COVID-19, but also cautioned that despite the drug, there is a high mortality rate among the patients, which indicates that just remdesivir is not sufficient to fight this disease.

For any studies in future, the authors stated that the researchers should focus on the impact of antiviral drugs, like remdesivir, combined with other therapeutic approaches, or combination of antiviral agents on the treatment of COVID-19 patients.