Reliance Foundation to provide 3 lakh free Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities in Mumbai

Covid vaccination drive by Reliance foundattion to be held for three months

The Reliance Foundation is providing three lakh Covid-19 vaccination doses to the vulnerable population of Mumbai. The vaccine drive has been arranged in collaboration with the Mumbai civic body and is covering 50 locations in the city.

The vaccines are being administered at Adarsh Nagar center near Worli and Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, as a part of Reliance foundations Mission Vaccine Suraksha initiative. State environment minister Aaditya Thackrey was present at the venue. He requested private hospitals and institutions to come forward and provide free vaccination to the vulnerable section

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said the mass vaccination is the single biggest weapon to safeguard the population from Covid-19. She further said that her foundation is doing everything to ensure every single Indian gets access to vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation will be also deploying a state-of-the-art mobile vehicle unit for conducting vaccination drives across selected locations of Mumbai. The infrastructure and logistics support will be provided by MCGM and BEST to support the drive. The vaccination programme will be held for three months in which three lakh free doses will be given to the underprivileged communities including Colaba, Dharavi, Worli, Mankhurd, Kamathipura, Chembur, Pratiksha Nagar, Govandi and Bhandup.

Moreover, as a part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, the Foundation has arranged for administering 10 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance.