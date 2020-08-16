Recovery rate in Delhi improves to over 90%

This is the second time in a week that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Delhi has improved to more than 90 per cent on Sunday, with 652 new cases and 1,310 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours, authorities said. Eight more deaths due to the disease took the toll to 4,196, according to the health bulletin.

This is the second time in a week that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10. On August 11, Delhi had recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, indicating a significant improvement in the situation. The tally has risen to 1,52,580 cases, of which 1,37,561 have recovered — a recovery rate of 90.15 per cent. There are 10,823 active cases, including 5,762 under home isolation, the bulletin said.

It added that 10,709 more tests were conducted, raising the total to 13,02,120 — 68,532 tests per million population.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stood at 6.08 per cent.